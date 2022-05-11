Thursday, May 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juventus vs. Inter, for the Italian Cup title, live

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

John William Square

Cuadrado, in action with Juventus.

Cuadrado, in action with Juventus.

They meet this Wednesday in the final match.

Already defeated by Inter in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’ a year ago and in the Super Cup last January, Juventus will try to win the only trophy they aspire to and avoid a blank season, against a Hungry Inter who dreams of the treble, on Wednesday in Rome in the Italian Cup final.

See also  Cursed stop, Alex Sandro decisive in reverse: the Brazilian's album of horrors

If they achieved victory at the Rome Olympics, where Simone Inzaghi made his name in the last two decades with Lazio, first as a player and then as a coach, the ‘Nerazzurri’ would continue in their race for the national treble, after winning in the Super Cup and in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’ with AC Milan. Unlike their rival, ‘Juve’ fears closing a season in white for the first time in more than a decade, since the 2010-2011 season, before their long dominance in Serie A, with nine consecutive league titles, 5 ‘coppas’ and many other Super Cups.

this is how the game goes

Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is the starter.

Final
Juventus: 2 (Morata 4 ST, Vlahovic 8 ST)
Inter: 4 (Barella, 6 PT, Çalhanoğlu, 34 ST, Perisic, 8 PTS and 11 PST)

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Uefa against Milan, Inter and Roma: "Financial Fair Play violated"

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juventus #Inter #Italian #Cup #title #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Atlético certifies the place in the Champions League in Simeone's 400th game

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.