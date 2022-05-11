Juventus vs. Inter, for the Italian Cup title, live

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Cuadrado, in action with Juventus.
Cuadrado, in action with Juventus.
They meet this Wednesday in the final match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 11, 2022, 04:48 PM
Already defeated by Inter in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’ a year ago and in the Super Cup last January, Juventus will try to win the only trophy they aspire to and avoid a blank season, against a Hungry Inter who dreams of the treble, on Wednesday in Rome in the Italian Cup final.
If they achieved victory at the Rome Olympics, where Simone Inzaghi made his name in the last two decades with Lazio, first as a player and then as a coach, the ‘Nerazzurri’ would continue in their race for the national treble, after winning in the Super Cup and in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’ with AC Milan. Unlike their rival, ‘Juve’ fears closing a season in white for the first time in more than a decade, since the 2010-2011 season, before their long dominance in Serie A, with nine consecutive league titles, 5 ‘coppas’ and many other Super Cups.
this is how the game goes
Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is the starter.
Final
Juventus: 2 (Morata 4 ST, Vlahovic 8 ST)
Inter: 4 (Barella, 6 PT, Çalhanoğlu, 34 ST, Perisic, 8 PTS and 11 PST)
SPORTS
May 11, 2022, 04:48 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juventus #Inter #Italian #Cup #title #live
Leave a Reply