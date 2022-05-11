Juventus vs. Inter, for the Italian Cup title, live

Already defeated by Inter in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’ a year ago and in the Super Cup last January, Juventus will try to win the only trophy they aspire to and avoid a blank season, against a Hungry Inter who dreams of the treble, on Wednesday in Rome in the Italian Cup final.

If they achieved victory at the Rome Olympics, where Simone Inzaghi made his name in the last two decades with Lazio, first as a player and then as a coach, the ‘Nerazzurri’ would continue in their race for the national treble, after winning in the Super Cup and in the fight for the ‘Scudetto’ with AC Milan. Unlike their rival, ‘Juve’ fears closing a season in white for the first time in more than a decade, since the 2010-2011 season, before their long dominance in Serie A, with nine consecutive league titles, 5 ‘coppas’ and many other Super Cups.

this is how the game goes

Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is the starter.

Final

Juventus: 2 (Morata 4 ST, Vlahovic 8 ST)

Inter: 4 (Barella, 6 PT, Çalhanoğlu, 34 ST, Perisic, 8 PTS and 11 PST)

