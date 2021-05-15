Inter Milan, champion of Serie A of Italian football and with Argentine Lautaro Martínez as one of its star figures, visit Juventus, who will have his compatriot Paulo Dybala, in the outgoing match proposed on date 37.

The match will be played from 1:00 p.m. (Argentina time) at Juventus Stadium, in Turin, and will be televised on ESPN.

In Inter. who has 88 points and became champion early thanks to a brilliant campaign, will start Lautaro Martínez, author of 16 goals this season.

Juventus, for its part, which is located in fifth place with 72 points, will take on the match considered the most important classic in Italy with its great figure, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, the Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur, emerged from Boca Juniors, will also be there. and Dybala from Cordoba.