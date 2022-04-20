Juventus vs. Fiorentina: time and where to watch the Coppa Italia semi-final

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Square, player of juventus.
Square, player of juventus.
The winner will face Inter Milan in the tournament final.
April 20, 2022, 01:12 PM
This Wednesday, at 2 pm, Juventus seeks to revalidate the difference it obtained in the first leg (1-0) against Fiorentina in the semifinals of the Italian Cup.
The Bianconero team, which is the current champion of the tournament, will have Juan Guillermo Cuadrado on the substitute bench.
The match can be followed through the Star+ and ESPN2 screens.
