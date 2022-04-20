Thursday, April 21, 2022
Juventus vs. Fiorentina: time and where to watch the Coppa Italia semi-final

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
John Square

Square, player of juventus.



The winner will face Inter Milan in the tournament final.

This Wednesday, at 2 pm, Juventus seeks to revalidate the difference it obtained in the first leg (1-0) against Fiorentina in the semifinals of the Italian Cup.

The Bianconero team, which is the current champion of the tournament, will have Juan Guillermo Cuadrado on the substitute bench.

lineupsWhere to see

The match can be followed through the Star+ and ESPN2 screens.

