Juventus Verona live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

JUVENTUS VERONA STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 28 October 2023, at 8.45 pm Juventus and Verona take to the field at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, a match valid for the tenth matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Juventus Verona live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Juventus and Verona will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN and via satellite on Sky Sports. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The Juventus Verona kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Saturday 28 October 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Juventus Verona on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

JUVENTUS (3-5-1-1): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic. All: Massimiliano Allegri.

HELLAS VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipò; Dawidowicz, Hien, Magnani; Pharaohs, Duda, Folorunsho, Doig; Ngonge, Lazovic; Djuric. All: Marco Baroni.

