The tormented relationship between Juventus and Uefa, with the Settlement Agreement signed last summer, but above all with the subsequent in-depth analysis requested by Nyon’s Cfcb (the Club Financial Control Body), was an important step in the Juventus half-yearly broadcast today. Here is what is reported: “In March 2022, the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, after having detected the prospective failure to comply with the break-even requirement in the reporting period (from 2019 to 2022), activated a procedure against the companies and other European clubs (including Inter, Roma and Milan, just to name a few, ed.) Considering the impact of the pandemic on the results of the clubs in the reporting period and the entry into force in June 2022 of new Financial Sustainability, UEFA has proposed to all the clubs involved the stipulation, according to homogeneous schemes, of so-called Settlement Agreements, as a tool for monitoring the transition from the previous ones to the new rules on Financial Sustainability. other clubs involved – therefore signed its Settlement Agreement with the CFCB at the end of August, which provides for the payment of an amount equal to 3.5 million (related to the deviation from the break-even requirement in the aforementioned period from 2019 to 2022, penalized by the Covid-19 pandemic). Only in the event of non-compliance with specific financial targets for amounts exceeding certain buffers in the three-year period 2022-2024 are further sanctions of an economic nature envisaged (variable and proportional to the amount of any future deviation), as well as the possibility for the CFCB to apply limitations of a sporting nature (e.g. number of players in the UEFA squad and registration of new players) in the event of particularly significant deviations beyond further specific thresholds. Taking into account the estimates contained in the “2023-2025 Three-Year Plan” approved by the Board of Directors in June 2022, updated as regards the result for the current year on the basis of the current business trend, it is conceivable that the economic results targets intermediate steps envisaged by the Settlement Agreement signed by the company can be respected”.