Juventus, here is Ceferin’s answer to Agnelli’s Superlega

There Juventus big risk, here it is countermove from the Uefa on the case of fictitious salaries and capital gains. President Ceferin he decided to take his revenge on the case Super League and the right occasion – we read in La Gazzetta dello Sport – seems to be this investigation at the expense of black and white club. If the times of Italian sports justice on capital gains they will stretch, Nyon he will not wait for our judges but will decide independently the fate of Juve with its parallel investigation. Of course there condemnation of the senior executives and the confirmation of the “unsportsmanlike” behavior don’t help the bianconeri: the risk is to stay out from Europe at least one year. WIN the Europa League it wouldn’t change anything for the judges of Nyon, but it would be essential to avoid serving a possible disqualification in two years, thus lengthening the purgatory. Then the second will come line of inquirythat relating to salaries. And let’s not talk about Super League and of the sentence of the EU Court waiting for June. Ceferin he has always been among the toughest opponents of the former president’s initiative Lambs to create a parallel tournament with all the big names in European football.

The first crossroads concerns the qualification (or not) of Juve at cups. If the black and whites don’t make it — because they finish beyond sixth or seventh place, because they don’t win Italian Cup or Europa League — comes minus the urgency. UEFA – continues La Gazzetta – will be able to afford to wait conclusions from the justice Italian. However, it would be a problem for Juve: given that the punishments are discounted in the first “useful” season, in case it would not be talked about before 2024-25. If, on the other hand, Juve wins a place for one of the three cups, the scenario changes. UEFA can give Italy another couple of months or so, let’s say until the end of July/beginning of August. No further, because a The end of August (on the 24th and 31st) an Italian woman will have to make her debut in the playoffs Of Conferenceat which point the fate of the Bianconeri would decide Uefa.

