Juventus is 10 points behind leaders AC Milan in Serie A with one game less. The reigning champions are on the brink of the abyss and could lose the domestic title for the first time after a decade of dominance. Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates have failed with a bang in recent weeks and no more points can be left against a Udinese that appears in a temperate zone of the table without European aspirations or relegation threatening them. The locals are facing an ideal setting to recover their best feelings.

The bets, however, do not believe in excess in a Juventus that is very well paid for this victory to 1.40. When were we going to find a quota like this in a game of the top seed to the title at home playing against a team of average hair? Of course, Juventus have been bad in some games with unexpected draws, but against the greats they have managed to perform perfectly as they demonstrated in their 3-0 triumph at the Camp Nou a short month ago.

For this match we find good opportunities in the outstanding betting market, starting with a dominant match by the locals. The concept would be Juventus win; Juventus gets more corners and Udinese receives more cards at quota 3.60. If we want something more conservative, there is also the possibility of betting that 1 or more corners for each team in each part and 1 or more cards for each team to 1.91 This being quite a mooring fee that gives relative options to Udinese.

We really do not believe that the visitors will have many ‘chances’ and we look at the scoring market as the one that watches ‘El Dorado’. Here we meet Cristiano Ronaldo in a radiant version, dialing at any time to 1.60. We believe that Morata, who is also eager to put things in their place, to 2.00 may be better option. Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Udinese always tries to play close and that place for doublets and personal exhibitions seems complicated.

Superquotas always think about goals

As always happens in big matches, Betfair makes available to its users a series of improved odds over the rest. In this case, we find good offers in the scoring market with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm. That the Portuguese score 2 Goals or More is awarded to 4.20, while if Álvaro Morata scores first, the quota rises to 4.50. There is also room for those who go with visitors paying the goal of Fernando Forestieri to 6.50.

In the exact results market there is a bargain which is that if Juventus win 3-0, the prize is 11.00, while if there is a crazy duel with a Both teams score in both parts, the quota shoots up to 15.00.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.