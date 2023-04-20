Capital gains, Juventus’ appeal upheld

The Coni guarantee college accepted the appeal of the Juventus against the sentence of 15 penalty points for the capital gains casehowever, referring the documents to the justice of the Football Federation for a new evaluation.

The appeal of Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti and Enrico Vellano was also accepted, these positions becoming decisive according to the College for the redetermination of the sanction by the FIGC justice. Instead, the appeals of Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini were rejected.

The Sports Guarantee Board at Coni accepted Juventus’ appeal “in the terms and within the limits set out in the motivation, and referred it to the Federal Court of Appeal of the FIGC “so that, in a different composition, it renews its assessment, in particular, with regard to the determination of the causal contribution of the individual directors, providing adequate reasons and drawing any consequences also with regard to the sanction imposed on the company Juventus FCSpA”.

This is the device decided by the Joint Guarantee College in the case of capital gains.

