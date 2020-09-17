The way for Gonzalo Higuain to move to the US is clear. The 32-year-old Argentinian canceled his contract with Juventus Turin a year before it expired, as the old lady officially announced on Thursday evening.
Higuain was actually under contract with Juventus Turin until the summer of 2021. Andrea Pirlo, the Bianconeri’s new head coach, no longer plans with the veteran. His move to Inter Miami in the MLS has been in the room for a long time – with the termination of the contract with Juve, the last step now seems to have been taken.
Higuain meets an old friend at the Beckham Club: Blaise Matuidi had already made the journey from Turin to Florida before him.
