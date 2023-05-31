Juventus, Vincenzo Italiano and Igor Tudor: sprint for the Juventus bench. Merry towards the farewell? Rumors

Massimiliano Allegri will remain on the bench Juventus (there are two years of the contract at 7.5 million net per season) or will there be a separation with the Juventus club? Will be Igor Tudor – author of a great season at the helm of Marseille (third in Ligue 1) and first of Verona – to take his place? He who played for Juve for many years and was assistant coach with Andrea Pirlo. Or Fabio Grossofresh from the great promotion in Serie A with Frososinone (he won the Serie B championship) and who, like Tudor, is familiar with the black and white world where he played and coached (Juventus Primavera)? Excluding, at the moment, big names like Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane, however, a surprising one emerges: Vincenzo Italiano. The Fiorentina coach, often associated with Napoli too (Aurelio De Laurentiis likes him, but he won’t make a move if the coach isn’t released first by Rocco Commisso), now enters the lady’s total coach. To say it is Luca Momblano, journalist for Telelombardia and Top Calcio 24, someone who the black and white world knows him well. Let’s see his words to Juventibus.

Juventus, will Allegri remain Bianonero coach? “Max below 5%”

“Today the percentage that Allegri stays at Juventus for a third year is less than 5%. Juventus moved directly to some other coach, so the percentage can only drop. The locker room? It is very poorly positioned, which is why the percentage is 4.49%,” he explains Luca Momblano on the possibility that Massimiliano Allegri will remain Juventus coach next season as well.

Juventus, Igor Tudor and Vincenzo Italiano: the sprint of the coaches for the Juventus bench

“The Allegri situation is now very clear. Tudor? It’s a name of this management, but it is not Giuntoli’s name, but he could accept it even if it is the name of the old leadership. The Croatian coach is currently at 25%. Right now there is only one coach ahead, which is the Giuntoli’s name even if it is not currently free: it is Vincenzo Italiano, unless Elkann wants to decide the coach himself. He is 26% Italian”, Momblano’s words on the possible new Juventus coach. “John Elkann is not dealing with the possible post Allegri, the weight of managing the Allegri case must already be taken. Tudor’s name is real, it’s not a journalistic name made just for logic, it’s one of the identikits that has been made. The club that has the power to reflect on a possible after Allegri also makes some arguments in which the name of Tudor was one of the first inserted».

So it would have been a two-way race, sprinting to the final rush between Igor Tudor and Vincenzo Italiano. With the Fiorentina coach having a slight advantage over that of Marseille. But surprises may still be around the corner.

