Juventus process, prosecutor Santoriello takes a step back: no preliminary hearing

Cyrus Santoriello resigned from the position of Public minister of the accusation of Public Prosecutor’s Office of Turin under thePrisma investigation which concerns the Juventus. At the basis of this decision the controversies raised in this period following the diffusion of the video in which the judge professed himself Napoli fan and anti-juventino (here the video).

Without Santoriello, the Turin prosecutor’s office, in front of the Marco Picco gup, will be represented by Mario Bendoni And Marco Gianogliothe other two magistrates who worked on the Prisma investigation.

The public prosecutor in Turin, Anna Maria Loreto, “acknowledged” the abstention of the adjunct Ciro Santoriello from the Juventus trial for the capital gains issue. Santoriello had forwarded the communication to the head of the office in recent days. The prosecutor “appreciated the high institutional sense and sense of loyalty and attachment to the office” of the magistrate.

