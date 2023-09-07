The trial on the accounts of Juventus moves to Rome. The judges of the Fifth section of the Cassation declared the territorial incompetence of Turin by ordering the transmission of the documents to the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office

The Supreme Court was called upon to express itself on the territorial jurisdiction of the Turin trial and at the Chamber hearing discussed today, the Attorney General reiterated what it had already stated in a brief in July, requesting that the proceedings be moved to Milan, the headquarters of the Stock Exchange. The move of the investigation to Rome or Milan had been requested by the defence. It was the gup of the Turin court that asked for the opinion of the Cassation.

The proceeding includes 12 suspects, among the former top management of the Juventus club, and the company itself. The allegations, for various reasons, are those of market manipulation, false corporate communications, obstacle to Consob supervision and false invoices.

The documents of the proceeding collected by the prosecution were the basis of the sporting proceedings involving Juve last season. For the capital gains process, Juve were penalized 10 points and the penalty resulted in the relegation of the Juventus team out of the Champions League area. The process linked to the payment of salaries in the covid period, on the other hand, ended with a plea bargain and a financial penalty. At the end of the process, UEFA excluded Juve from the European cups for one season.