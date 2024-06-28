Juventus transfer market, Douglas Luiz done. The figures with Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz is now a Juventus player: the final formal steps are missing, but the Brazilian midfielder born in 1998 – busy with Brazil in the 2024 Copa América being played in the United States – is completing his medical. Then will come the announcement of the five-year agreement (earnings of 5 million net per season), with Enzo Barrenechea (valued at 18 million) and Samuel Iling-Junior (valued at 20 million) to Aston Villa together with a financial compensation of 25 million.



Juventus Transfer Market, Moise Kean to Fiorentina: the numbers and the Bianconeri treasure

Moise Kean from Juventus to Fiorentina: here we are. The two clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of the attacker with 13 million euros in fixed portion and another 5 in bonuses, of which 2 are easily accessible. A five-year contract worth 2.2 million per season plus bonuses for the attacker is ready. A blow for the Viola, but also for Juve who, thanks to this treasure, can attack Khephren Thuram

Juventus Transfer Market, Khephren Thuram and the Negotiations with Nice

After Douglas Luiz, Giuntoli wants to make a second major purchase for the midfield of Juventus. A quality addition for Thiago Motta. The very hot name, as we said, is that of Khephren Thuram. Contacts progressed with the player’s entourage and the pressure on Nice began.

A year ago the French club was asking for 40 million, now the feeling is that the white smoke can be found around 25 million, given that the brother of Inter player Marcus (and son of Lilian, an extraordinary defender still in the hearts of Juventus fans and beyond) will expire in 2025. Juve has currently reached 15 million plus bonuses and will try to close the gap with the technical counterparts. Although Arek Milik and Filip Kostic were excluded from Nice, as was Moise Kean. Joseph Nonge is liked instead (but is valued at around 3 million).

Juventus transfer market, Rabiot renewed on hold

Adrien Rabiot front. The French midfielder’s contract expires in three days. Juventus’ two-year offer of 7.5 million per season to mother Veronique is firm: the player is currently focused on Euro 2024. AC Milan are in the background, but watch out for the competition from the Premier League.