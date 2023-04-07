To report the news are several websites, in Spain but above all in England. He talks about it first fourfourtwo which tells what the wind is blowing in the parts of the Gunners determined to reinforce the attack.

“ They are looking for a striker who can be very physical and Vlahovic represents the right target. So much so that before his move to Juventus, he was Arsenal’s real target In this sense, the journalist Pete O’Rourke has spoken clearly, arguing that Dusan would be absolutely inclined to say yes to a transfer to Arsenal next year. We, however, have investigated the matter with our market team.

What we can say is that Juventus first of all will have to understand what their destiny will be from the point of view of sporting justice. If anything does not come a qualification in the Champions League, the farewell of people like Vlahovic could be much more likely. We’ll see what happens over the next few weeks. Meanwhile, in England, they are nonetheless convinced that one way or another, the move will happen. Having said that, watch out for Allegri. The Juventus coach would in fact have taken a very heavy market decision<<<