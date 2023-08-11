Transfer market Juventus, Rovella and Pellegrini to Lazio

Twist on the market in the Turin-Rome section: Juventus and Lazio they are perfecting a double favor that will dress two black and white players in biancoceleste. Outright. Or rather: on loan with an obligation to buy. And the second player displaces many fans of the Old Lady.

Agreement between Juventus and Lazio for the passage of Luca Pellegrini and Nicolò Rovella to the court of Maurizio Sarri. The two operations should bring a total of around 21 million to the Bianconeri’s coffers. Rumors had been circulating for some time about the full-back, the departure not simply on loan but with the future sale of the 21-year-old midfielder back from an excellent season at Monza (and that the club led by Adriano Galliani would return to Brianza for a another championship) and which Sarri likes very much.

Juventus transfer market, Giuntoli treasure for a shot in midfield

Operations that would allow Juventus to make a little treasure after that of Zakaria at Monaco (23 million euros). The Juventus club will look for an inbound shot in the middle of the pitch: 19-year-old Habib Diarra from Strasbourg and Sofyan Amarabat from Fiorentina, the hottest names. However, there is strong interest from Manchester United (who sent Fred to Turkey) on the purple champion. Also in Giuntoli’s notebook Khephren Thuram (born in 2001, brother of Markus) who plays for Lille e Thomas Partey from Arsenal (Allegri likes him, but the price of the Gunneros is over 40 million).

