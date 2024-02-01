Juventus transfer market, Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton

Carlos Jonas Alcaraz Duran is a new Juventus midfielder and arrives on loan with the right to buy from Southampton until 30 June 2024. The club made this known late on Wednesday evening. “A flexible midfielder, a reinforcement for the Juventus department which will be able to count on a player capable of making himself useful in different areas of the pitch and with strong offensive predisposition: L'Argentinian born in 2002 – he will be 22 next November – he grew up in Racing with which he collected 83 appearances with 12 goals; team in which he has shown he can play both as central midfielder and midfielderwhich over the years has become his main role, but not the only one he is capable of covering.”

“Son of a footballer and debutant already in 2020 in the Argentine championship, Alcaraz joined Southampton last season – with whom he played 18 games in the Premier Leaguehaving a positive impact with his four goals and two assists; also arrived thanks to their insertion skills and excellent finishing skills on goal. This season, again with Southampton, he has collected 26 appearances, of which 23 in the Championship, scoring a total of four goals and three winning passesthe”.

Juventus transfer market, Carlos Alcaraz: the figures of the loan with right of redemption from Southampton

Juventus takes Carlos Alcaraz on expensive loan: 3.7 million euros (+200 thousand charges for the deal), the figure may increase up to 1.9 million euros based on the number of attendances. The right of redemption from Southampton is fixed to 49.5 million amount payable in 3 financial years, can increase with further bonuses.