Transfer market, Juve-Icardi: it can be done immediately in January, here’s how

To try to straighten a season that started really badly, even worse than the previous one, the Juventus until the last moment he will try to reinforce the attack with Mauro Icardi. That Alvaro Morata Whether he is leaving for Barcelona or not, the Bianconeri know they need a more prolific striker, as the Argentine was until last season. In this also he is having considerable difficulties, which are intertwined with personal ones with his wife and agent Wanda Nara. The fact is that Maurito has only scored two goals for PSG so far, from which he could divorce during this transfer window. Juve strongly wants him (and not from today), but is not willing to go crazy: the Juventus management aims to borrow him until the end of the season, with no obligation to redeem. PSG, on the other hand, would like to reach a definitive solution, but the communication channel is open. Also with Wanda Nara, who often spoke enthusiastically about the possibility of bringing her husband back to Italy.

The hypothesis of a sensational return of Tudor: former player and assistant of Pirlo

Even greater is the news that could arrive in June, with the return of the Croatian to Turin Igor Tudor, today coach of the Verona. The Gialloblu are veterans of the victory over Spezia which, beyond the modest technical value of the opponent, represented a remarkable test of character by Hellas, lacking ten players due to Covid. Precisely that character that Juve has too often lacked this season, despite the return of Massimiliano Allegri. With all the gratitude for the five league titles won in a row between 2014 and 2019, there is a lot of disappointment in Turin towards the Allegri-bis. Although his contract includes another three seasons at the Stadium, without a convincing breakthrough between now and the end of the season, a change in the race is very likely. And if Juve did not qualify for the Champions League (and given the ranking there is no need to rest assured …) doubts would become certainties.

It’s cheap and full of determination: that’s why the Croatian seduced Madama

He even managed to enter the Champions League Andrea Pirlo, kicked out after just one season because fourth place was too little for the Old Lady’s insatiable fame. With him, his collaborator, Igor Tudor, was also exonerated, who was angry with everyone: with Juve, for having changed coach despite winning the Italian Cup, and also with Pirlo, for having called him as an assistant, only to then put him on the same floor as his friend Roberto Baronio: “I will never be anyone’s assistant again,” the Croatian said in a fiery interview. In Verona, where he inherited the bench from his compatriot Ivan Juric, is proving to deserve the role of head of the coaching staff and in Turin no one has forgotten the six and a half years as a footballer, during which Tudor won a lot, but above all he agreed to remain Juventus despite the relegation of Serie B due to Calciopoli. Yet he had come close to winning the Champions League, in the historic 2003 final-derby against Milan, after that Marcello Lippi it had transformed him from a slightly rough-footed defender to a central midfielder. A notable evolution, such as the one that could lead him to the Stadium, this time with a leading actor role. And it would be a really nice revenge, also considering that in Verona he takes one of the lowest salaries in Serie A: a figure not officially confirmed, but which is rumored to be among 500,000 euros and one million.

