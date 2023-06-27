Lukaku-Inter? Juventus in the field for the exchange with Chelsea. Transfer market news

The telenovela Lukaku is enriched every day with a new twist. Quick recap of the latest episodes: Big Rom wants Interwhich is moving to bring him back to Milan (alongside him in pink a Marcus Thuramtaken on a free transfer and blown to the devil after last week’s raise) but can’t accelerate right now, Milan remains a suggestion that does not take off (meanwhile the Rossoneri are placing 3 heavy shots signed by Moncada in these hours). Romelu in Saudi Arabia? He said no to a salary of 20 million because he wants to stay in Europe, to understand if the Arab sirens will seek a relaunch with an even more indecent proposal to make him waver. What is certain is that Chelsea want to sell him (not outright loan like last season) and is looking for buyers. In this scenario it comes into play, sensationally Juventus. Possible? Indiscretions that have been circulating for a few hours and find important confirmations across the Channel. Let’s see the situation.

Lukaku-Juventus and Vlahovic-Chelsea? The sensational transfer market change

The management of Chelsea and Juventus are considering an exchange: Romelu Lukaku in Turin with the black and white shirt (who risked dressing in 2019 when he then jumped the deal with Dybala should have moved to Manchester United). In London? The reverse path would be done by Dusan Vlahovic, a player who within the club with the most championships in Italy they consider expendable in the face of an important economic offer. From a technical point of view Max Allegri he would be delighted to welcome Lukaku to Juve and make him a pivot of the Juventus attack next season.

Lukaku to Juventus, the problems of the negotiation

The nodes that can complicate the Lukaku-Juventus affair? They are two and not insignificant. The first economic: find an assessment of the two players who agree Juventus and Chelsea. It is evident that it cannot be an equal exchange. But the square of could be found on one valuation of 40 million for Big Rom and around 75 million for Vlahovic.

The other, more important right now, is related to will of Lukaku who wants to return to Inter and he would not intend to tie himself to a Nerazzurri rival. No to Milan and no to Juventus. However, the club led by Suning will have to take concrete steps to recover Big Rom, otherwise the risk is that many scenarios change during this market (especially considering that he doesn’t want to stay at Chelsea).

