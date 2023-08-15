Lukaku, Juventus and Tottenham: market intrigue with Chelsea

The negotiation for Romelu Lukaku is stalled with Chelsea and the ever more threatening shadow of Tottenham: Spurs, after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for more than 100 million euros, have 45 to take the Belgian striker from the blues.

Only the will of Big Rom (who in June rejected the very rich Arab offers to be able to go to Juve) can change the course of this transfer market soap opera. For now, the former Inter is waiting for the Old Lady and resists Tottenham’s temptations, but the countdown leading to the end of the transfer market session runs fast and Lukaku doesn’t want to stay at Chelsea.

Berardi to Juventus? Sassuolo wants Iling Junior

The fact remains that if Lukaku did not arrive and Dusan Vlahovic were to stay, the Juventus team would certainly not be discovered as a first striker (without forgetting Milik as the first alternative). In attack, however, Juventus are trying to close an operation on the right winger: pressing for Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo (and of the blue national team). The player (born in 1994) would have found an agreement to move to black and white. However, white smoke is needed for his price tag which the black and green club values ​​between 25 and 30 million euros. a figure that Juve could lower by inserting one of the Argentine midfielders Soulè and the attacking winger Iling Juniorplayers appreciated by the Emilians (in particular the latter, while the 10 million valuation of the bianconeri dampens interest in the former).

