Juventus transfer market, Khephren Thuram or Manu Konè

Juventus doesn't stop at the Portuguese Tiago Djaló – former Milan defender practically taken by Lille after an Italian transfer derby with Inter. The Juventus club, looking forward to next season, follows the 22-year-old from Nice in midfield Khephren Thuram (son of Lilian and brother of Marcus), but in the last few hours he has also opened the focus on Manu Konéborn in 2001 French Borussia Moenchengladbach (midfielder who can also play behind the strikers: 10 appearances and 2 goals in the season between Bundesliga and German Cup) which Liverpool and Atletico Madrid also like.

Juventus, Keane and Ranocchia transfer market

On the departures front, in addition to Moise Keane, Filippo Ranocchia – on loan at Empoli – is close to moving to Palermo outright (3 million euro deal). Incoming money coming in by percentage due to the club on sale of Radu Dragusin from Genoa to Tottenham.

Juventus transfer market, Arab sirens for Kostic. Is Bernardeschi back?

Then pay attention to the future of Filip Kostic: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport sirens from Saudi Arabia: if an important offer were to arrive from Saudi Pro League for player and club, Juventus could think about selling the 31-year-old Serbian winger (17 league appearances for him this year), also considering the growth of the young Iling Jr, a Cambiaso who can also do well in a more offensive role and the imminent return of De Sciglio. Let's not forget the rumors about a possible sensational return of Federico Bernardeschiwho wants to return to Italy after a year and a half in MLS American with Toronto FC and would be a precious resource in the Juventus squad on the offensive front. for the 29-year-old Carrarino joker there is also talk of the possibility of a six-month loan.

