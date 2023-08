Juventus fans take a stand against the possible arrival of Romelu Lukaku, a former Inter striker. “Lukaku remains in Milan. We already have the second goalkeeper”, is the banner signed by the ‘Curva Sud’, which appeared late yesterday evening in front of the Allianz Stadium in Turin. In a post on Instagram, the Juventus ultras also went further: “We don’t forget what happened. Lukaku will never be welcome here”.