Juventus, Adzic and Boteli transfer market

Juventus looks to the future. In the meantime, he has booked a talent that many swear by, the 2006-born Vasilije Adzic (for June), starting midfielder/attacker in Buducnost Podgorica. “Adzo it's the best thing we've seen in Montenegrin football in fifteen years. More than strong: very strong. Starting from his head, from his brain, from his mentality. You talk to him and after two minutes at most you realize how mature he is, how different he is from many of his peers who self-destructed as soon as they earned their first big money as footballers… Vasilije is only 17 years old but he thinks in his head like a twenty-eight year old…”, his coach Mladen Milinkovic said of him. But the Giuntoli-Manna duo is also following a young center forward who reminded some observers of the first Lukaku. Let's see who it is.



Juventus transfer market, Winsley Boteli goals against the Bianconeri: the new Lukaku bewitches the Lady

Juventus on Winsley Boteli, a striker born in 2006 like Adzic, owned by Borussia Moenchengladbach. Despite being 17, he already plays with the German club's Under 19 team and is top scorer in the category with 17 goals scored in 16 appearances – considering all the competitions in which he has played. As we said, Boteli is a physical first striker, reminiscent of the first Lukaku (in his time at Anderlecht before the jump to the Premier League when all the top European clubs were watching him). What's more: the boy also has good dribbling in tight spaces as well as knowing how to defend the ball as a center forward.

Winsley Boteli and Juventus have already crossed paths: last spring, Ajax organized a tournament to which Juventus and Borussia Moenchengladbach were invited, as well as PSG. It ended with him being the top scorer and him scoring in the 4-2 win over the Bianconeri (as well as earning himself a penalty and scoring another goal). And that shirt could become his in the future. Giuntoli and his staff are at work…







Subscribe to the newsletter

