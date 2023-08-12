Juventus on the trail of Habib Diarra. According to the latest transfer market news, the Bianconeri are interested in the 19-year-old Strasbourg midfielder. The 19-year-old Frenchman, as reported by Sky Sport, would be a profile identified by the new Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. Diarra has recently been approached in Lens and Wolfsburg and according to L’Equipe he may prefer to continue his career in France to be able to play in the Champions League immediately, an option precluded for this year with Juventus. Strasbourg would ask for at least 15 million euros for the transfer. Diarra, who made his Ligue 1 debut in 2021 at the age of just 17, has not yet entered the French Under-21 squad: he boasts appearances in the youth selections up to the Under-19s. In midfield, Juventus have plenty of players even after the transfer – now obvious – of Nicolò Rovella to Lazio with the full-back Luca Pellegrini.