Kessie in Saudi Arabia, Juventus and Tottenham mocked

Frank Kessie seduced and abandoned both Juventus and Tottenham: after weeks of Juventus court and rumors that wanted him more directed towards the Premier League, the former AC Milan midfielder has decided to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia. A goal that seemed to have been excluded by the “President”, however, faced with a three-year contract worth around 20 million euros per season, the Ivorian champion has changed his mind and will find Mahrez, Firmino, Saint-Maximine and Edouard Mendy in his new team . And for the Blaugrana, an offer of 15 million has arrived which they hope can be raised to 20.

Juventus transfer market, Partey-Diarra in midfield (Koopmeiners away)

And Juventus, lost Kessie, what do you do now? The rumors about the 25-year-old Dutchman are back Teun Koopmeiners, but it remains an unlikely deal: it costs a lot (40 million) and Atalanta is not inclined to negotiate after the rich transfer of Rasmus Højlund to Manchester United. The hot name on Cristiano Giuntoli’s notebook suddenly became that of the 30-year-old Ghanaian Thomas Partey owned by Arsenal. The alternative is Habib Diarra19-year-old revelation midfielder from Strasbourg.

Juventus transfer market, Zakaria, Alex Sandro, Bonucci and the Juventus transfers

Before attacking the midfielder, however, some transfers are urgently needed, primarily that of Denis Zakaria: on the 27-year-old Swiss the Monk (at the request of coach Adi Hütter who trains him at Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Juventus hopes to collect 20 million from the French.

Possible farewell also of Alex Sandro (but he has to put the last word): Saudi Arabia has returned to knock on the door of the Brazilian full-back, who has a contract until 2024: Al-Hilal wants him. Nice likes Luca Pellegrini (8 million offer: Juve would like to insert the player to get to the 23-year-old French central defender Todibo) and Fulham with Lazio at the window. For Weston McKennie Galatasaray’s interest remains even if the American midfielder cannot be ruled out staying at Juve (as well as Fabio Mirettirequested by Salernitana and Monza). Bonucci situation: new contacts with Ajax, the hypothesis of a year in Holland with the lancers’ shirt is back in the news. And then there’s Paul Pogba: the French Octopus – who continues to work separately, excluded from being available for the first league match against Udinese (“It’s difficult to say when he will be able to return”, said Allegri) – has an offer from Al Ahli but the player would not be convinced of the transfer.

Lukaku-Vlahovic, the situation on the exchange between Juventus and Chelsea

In attack all stopped with the Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange which sees Juventus and Chelsea uniforms of around 15-20 million on the balance in favor of the bianconeri e Giuntoli who has the yes of Alvaro Morata. The feeling remains that Big Rom will soon be black and white, but for now the two clubs continue their chess game trying to snatch the best economic deal.

