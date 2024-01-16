Juventus transfer market, Felipe Anderson on a free transfer from Lazio: close shot

The winter transfer market is underway, but the Juventus look to the future and book a player for July. The Juventus club is close to Felipe Anderson. The Brazilian striker (born in 1993, 2 goals and 6 assists this year in 20 appearances) is reflecting while waiting to understand whether he will decide to raise and adjust the renewal offer for Lotito, but the possibility that the Capitoline club rises above 3.5 million (including bonuses until 2027) it's difficult. And, according to the Corriere dello Sport, “Felipe has already reached an agreement with Juve. Two trips to Turin by Juliana Gomes, the agent sister, between November and December, would have made it possible to lay the foundations of an agreement not yet formalised”. There is talk of 4 million per season until 2028.



“Juve confirms their interest in the Brazilian, who is attractive on a free transferbut not the closing of the operation: it is a profile that could be of interest in June if he were free – continues Corsport – Giuntoli has estimated him since the days when Sarri (coincidentally) coached Napoli and would complete the offensive department of which two wingers like Yildiz and Chiesa are already part of the team.”

Felipe Anderson is a flexible player, who can play second striker or attacking winger: an offensive wildcard in the Juventus squad which will return to have a heavy double commitment next season, between the championship and the Champions League.

Juventus-Napoli transfer market for Popovic. Bernardeschi, the Juventus track is alive

Matija Popovic, Serbian striker born in 2006, after the breakdown of negotiations with Milan he entered the sights of Juventus. However, Napoli is also in the running for the former Partizan Belgrade player and could take him and loan him to Frosinone until the end of the season. Kalvin Phillips, midfielder born in 1995 for the English national teamlinked for a long time to Juventus, should remain at Manchester City at least until the end of the season. Jordan Henderson ex Liverpoolcurrently in Saudi Arabia, does not warm up Juventus.

The path that leads to a return of Federico Bernardeschi remains alive – the 30-year-old former Fiorentina player now with Toronto in the Major Soccer League – in case of Kostic's departure in which there is interest from Al Hilal. “I was reading about this intersection if Kostic leaves… A loan could be taken out, but I have no news from Toronto at the moment. Let's see, now they start the pre-season training camp…”, the agent Andrea D'Amico had said in recent days to Radio 24.

Read also – Rome, Daniele De Rossi after Mourinho: Captain Future becomes Mister Present

Subscribe to the newsletter

