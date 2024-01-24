Juventus took Francisco Barido from Boca Juniors: the new Dybala

Francisco Baridopure talent of Boca Juniors and of the Argentina youth national team is close to Juventus: born in 2008), number 10 shirt (which Riquelme and Tevez wore at the time), some comparisons with Lionel Messi, but above all with Paulo Dybala (they call him Joya…).

Who is Francisco Barido, Juventus attacking midfielder

Left-footed, attacking midfielder but also second striker, good and quick at dribbling. For months the black and white club is working to bring them Francisco Barido in Turin (the Argentine talent had also been observed by Barcelona), scoring a Matias Soulè style shot (taken at 17 when he played for Velez Sasfield and today he is impressing everyone during the season on loan at Frosinone: in July he will be ready to return to Turin). He will arrive at Juventus on a free transfer (at Boca Juniors a training allowance) and what's more how community (Croatian passport, thanks to his mother's origins) signing his first three-year contract as a professional and starting his climb within the Juventus club with Juve Under 17.

Juventus, here is Francisco Barido





