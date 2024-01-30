Juventus transfer market, Carlos Alcaraz for Max Allegri

Juventus has closed negotiations for the arrival of Carlos Alcaraz. The name recalls one of the great rivals of Jannik Sinner and the Bianconeri are banking on him in the Scudetto challengeInter-Djokovic. The Argentine arrives from Southampton, with whom he is under contract until June 2028, in onerous loan for approximately 3.8 million euros with right of redemption (without obligation) for a figure close to 50 million euros. A Juve coup, according to calciomercato.com “taking him away from Inter who had been following him for some time”.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz, Juventus transfer market coup (almost) completed

Obviously Carlos Alcaraz it's a namesake of the tennis playerit is a midfielder (midfielder who can also play as an attacking midfielder and on the offensive front also as a striker) born in Argentina (raised in the youth team of Racing Avellaneda, the same former club as Lautaro Martinez) and currently playing for Southampton.

The class of 2002 it was a name that Giuntoli had already followed since his time at Napoli and the acceleration on him came given the difficulties in convincing the Florentine for his move to black and white Giacomo Bonaventura and to find a square with theUdinese For Pereyra.

Juventus is negotiating an expensive loan with the right of redemption (operation worth 35 million euros in total, a year ago it was purchased for 13.65 million euros) to get the OK from Southampton (club that plays in the English Championship) to let Carlos Alcaraz leave. Four goals in 18 appearances in the Premier League a year ago and so far another 4 goals with 3 assists in the season for him between the Championship, FA Cup and Carabao Cup he has put together 4 goals and 3 assists. Leave a Southampton third in the standings with 58 points in 28 days, just one point behind second place from Ipswichwhich would lead to direct promotion to the Premier League without going through the play-offs.

