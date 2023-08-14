Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus to Union FC, from Turin to Berlin, from Serie A to the Bundesliga. Sky Sport, in the latest news on the transfer market, is proposing the German destination for the 36-year-old Juventus defender, linked to the Juventus club by a contract valid until 2024 but totally excluded from coach Massimiliano Allegri’s technical project. Bonucci is not part of the squad available to the coach and is training separately in view of the start of the new season. The player has so far not found a destination to his liking: in recent weeks he has been linked to Lazio and Sampdoria, in the last few hours there has been talk of a path that could have led to Fiorentina. Now, with the latest news also highlighted by Bild, here is the possibility of emigrating to Germany to wear the shirt of the only team in the capital currently in the Bundesliga. Union Berlin make their league debut on Sunday 20 August against Mainz.