Juventus-Adzic, Juventus' coup in the January transfer market

Juventus – which has armored Bremer in recent hours – was assured by Vasilije Adzic, attacking midfielder of Buducnost Podgorica. The Juventus club had been following the talented midfielder born in 2006 for some time and Giuntoli liked him even before he arrived at the Juventus club. “The Montenegrin has also been in the orbit of Bologna for a long time. However, a blitz by Juventus was decisive, as they never let go and now have the player in their grasp. The relaunch of the Bianconeri has reached a figure in excess of five million euros plus a percentage on future resale. The agreement between the two clubs is in progress and the Montenegrin talent is expected next week in Turin for the medical visits and the signing of the contract”, says Gianluca Di Marzio. Bologna was beaten, but not only that: “For him we received offers from France, Germany and Italy”, explained the sporting director of his Buducnost, Andrija Delibasic.

Vasilije Adzic could join Juve Next Gen following a path similar to that undertaken by Kenan Yildiz before joining Max Allegri's rotations.

Who is Adzic, Juventus' new Montenegrin talent

Vasilije Adzic is a starter in Buducnost Podgorica: a 1.85m tall midfielder/attacker, he has physical and technical skills in his repertoire, as well as an excellent shot. Montenegrin born on May 12, 2006, he is already in the Under 21 national team of his country. In April 2022 he made his first team debut, immediately scoring his first professional goal in the 4-0 win over Arsenal Tivat. This goal allowed him to become the second youngest scorer in the history of the Montenegrin championship. In his palmares, a championship won as a protagonist with 23 appearances and three goals scored, also obtaining the MVP award of the season despite his young age. This year 6 goals and 2 assists this season (one goal, one winning pass in 2 Conference League matches)

Juventus transfer market: Phillips away. The truth about Hojbjerg

Newcastle are confident they can seal a loan deal for Kalvin Phillips. With Profit and Sustainability rules limiting transfer options, the club wants to open negotiations for the midfielder as soon as possible. The Maggpies are keen to fast-track Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips and hope they can find a loan deal once the January transfer window opens.

Juventus seems to have turned towards Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham: the Dane wants to leave Spurs for a team that will give him a starting shirt and the Juventus project seems to have convinced him (Atletico Madrid and Napoli also follow him). However, the English club is asking for 25 million to sell him permanently or on loan with an easily achievable conditional obligation.

