Juventus transfer market, Allegri is aiming for the Scudetto and wants reinforcements in January

Juventus on the way to the Scudetto, with 4 days to go from the end of the first round the Juventus team is the only one holding the rInter's frenetic pace: Vlahovic and his teammates are second at -2 from the Nerazzurri (with Milan 7 points behind the Turin team and 9 from their cousins) and in view of a Italian derby in a tricolor perspective Max Allegriauthor so far of a masterpiece at the helm of the Old Lady, is waiting for reinforcements to aim for a comeback. We must not forget that his Juve lost Paul Pogba and Nicolò Fagioli along the way (the midfielder will be able to return for the last day of Serie A).

Juventus transfer market, Sancho-Phillips, opportunities from the Premier League

The rumors and rumors about the transfer market have already been circulating for a few weeks from a Juventus perspective. According to Snai experts, he is the 23-year-old right attacker (dribbling man) Jadon Sancho – now at odds with Manchester United (after great seasons at Borussia Dortmund) – the player closest to the Old Lady, offered at 1.75 followed by the 28-year-old defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips (physical strength and explosiveness: he can also play as a three in defense as well as protecting it), also out of Manchester City's project as explained by Guardiola and seen away from Manchester at 2 times the stakes.

Juventus transfer market, De Paul and Fabian Ruiz in midfield

For the Juventus midfield, two return teams for Serie A are also teasinglike the 29-year-old Argentine from Udinese Rodrigo De Paulgiven starting from Atletico Madrid (first name on Giuntoli's notebook, but a loan with right of redemption is needed) at 3.50 and Fabian Ruizproposed at 4 (the former Napoli player ended 2023 due to a shoulder injury and could be leaving PSG in January), same price asSassuolo's attacking winger, Domenico Berardialready Juventus' summer dream.

Read also

Ibrahimovic-Milan, Gerry Cardinale sends Zlatan onto the field to save the Devil

Subscribe to the newsletter

