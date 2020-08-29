The management of the Italian Juventus got in touch with Jorge Messi – the father of the striker of the Catalan Barcelona Lionel Messi. France Football reports.

According to the source, the Turin people talked about their dream to create an attacking bunch of Messi with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian club hoped that the players respect each other off the pitch, despite their long rivalry in La Liga. “Together they will become weapons to win the Champions League,” the newspaper said. The reaction of the player’s father to the Italian proposal is unknown.

Earlier on August 28, it was reported that the Barcelona leadership refused to discuss his departure with Messi. The bosses of the blue garnet are ready to meet with the player, but not in order to negotiate his transfer.

At the same time, the footballer’s father said that the player’s transfer to English Manchester City has already been discussed. Jorge Messi discussed this in a telephone conversation with the sports director of the French Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has been playing for the Catalan club since 2004. With the team, he became a ten-time Spanish champion and a four-time Champions League winner. In addition, the Argentinean has six Golden Balls. Messi decided to leave Barcelona because of his own dissatisfaction with the situation within the team, and his departure was brought closer by the defeat in the Champions League quarter-finals from Bayern – 2: 8.