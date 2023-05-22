The sentence of the FIGC Sports Court of Appeal for the capital gains case involving Juventus is expected in the afternoon, at least in the evening: the club had filed an appeal with the Coni Guarantee Board after being penalized by 15 points in January, and from the last level of judgment we had returned to the second level, where work restarted this morning with the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè who asked for 11 penalty points for the bianconeri.

For some days it has been rumored that the new penalty could be 12 points, completely upsetting the Serie A standings with two games still to be played (three for Allegri’s men, away to Empoli tonight) and a Champions League race still fierce.

If accepted by the Court, the penalty would bring Juventus to 58 points, behind Roma, in seventh place. The Public Prosecutor’s Office also requested 8 months of inhibition for the directors Pavel Nedved, Enrico Vellano and Paolo Garimberti, whose appeals had been accepted by the Guarantee Board at Coni. The last level of judgment of the sports justice had confirmed the appeal ruling regarding the top managers of the club, Andrea Agnelli, Maurizio Arrivabene, Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini, whose inhibitions have become final.

11.10 – An 8-month ban has been requested for the directors Pavel Nedved, Enrico Vellano and Paolo Garimberti.

10.56 – The federal prosecutor’s request arrives: Chinè would like a penalty of 11 points for Juventus.

10.06 – The discussion begins: to represent the prosecution, the federal prosecutor of the Football Federation Giuseppe Chinè. For Juventus, the lawyers Maurizio Bellacosa and Davide Sangiorgio, as well as the lawyer of sporting director Cherubini, Flavia Tortorella