Paris (AFP)

The Italian Juventus crossed with difficulty into the semi-finals of the “Europa League” competition, by drawing with its Portuguese host Sporting 1-1 in the second leg of the quarter-finals, by winning the first leg with a clean goal.

Juventus won the first leg at home with a clean goal scored by defender Federico Gatti in the 73rd minute.

And the “old lady” men started the scoring early, specifically in the ninth minute through Adrien Rabiot, who took advantage of the defensive chaos inside the Sporting penalty area after a corner executed by Federico Chiesa, so she prepared from the Brazilian Alex Sandro to put the French “on the fly” into the net.

But Rabio himself was the reason for the return of the hosts to the match, when he intervened forcefully inside the penalty area on the Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte, so that the referee without hesitation awarded a penalty kick, and Englishman Marcus Edwards rushed to it and settled it in the middle of the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (20).

After that, the match witnessed an exchange of control and danger, as Juventus missed the opportunity to kill the match in the 54th minute through Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, while Sporting missed the opportunity to resort to two additional halves on more than one occasion.

This qualification for the Italian team comes just hours after the decision of the highest sports court in Italy to suspend the penalty of deducting 15 points from its balance in the league on the background of illegal financial activity, indicating the need to reconsider the case.