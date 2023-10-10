Juventus, the numbers don’t add up. The Juventus club continues to lose money

Things for the Juventus they continue to not go well, especially on the data front accounts. For the Juventus club a year has ended Black Mondaythe financial statements as at 30 June 2022 communicated to the markets have shocked investors. In addition to yet another minus sign that certifies the loss of the club also in the financial year just concluded, what was alarming was the announcement of third capital increase in four years. So the stock sank and came to lose up to 14% and then close at -8.5% at 0.2582 euros. During the day, 54.3 million shares changed hands, a volume ten times higher than the average of the last three months. The budget of the “Vecchia Signora” – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – has been recorded a red of 123.7 million euros (it was 239.3 million as of June 30, 2022). But what worried investors above all was the announcement of a new capital increase for a maximum of 200 million eurosyet another.

According to estimates by Juventus– continues Il Corriere – the accounts they won’t see profit until the first quarter of the new financial year, with losses exceeding one third of the share capital. The board of directors chaired by Gianluca Ferrero has defined the guidelines for a capital strengthening maneuver, also updating some objectives of the 2023/24-2026/27 plan and reducing the share capital to the legal minimum. As of June 30, 2023 indebtedness net financial amount amounts to 339.9 million, up 186.9 million compared to a year earlier (153 million). The controlling shareholder, the Exor holding company chaired by John Elkannhas undertaken to sign the recapitalization for its share, equal to 63.8%, and has expressed its willingness to make future payments for a capital increase of 128 million.

