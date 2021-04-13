Cristiano wants to leave Juventus and the signs are increasingly clear. The forward is looking for a new challenge for the final stretch of his career and a return to Real Madrid, as this newspaper reported, is his priority. Seeing him in white again, however, will not be easy: meringues have other priorities. The Portuguese star knows it (and for that reason, perhaps, he has been more nervous lately) and Juventus also knows it. The moment of economic and technical crisis of the Turin club is undeniable and to get rid of the 87 million euros that CR7 costs between his salary (30 million net) and its amortization, would allow the team to rebuild. Therefore, if a club puts on the table the 25 million that would avoid handicaps, the Italians would let it go without problems.

To date, no offers have arrived, the market is stopped And, as Paratici said, in these times you have to have fantasy, look for new paths. As AS learned, one of those leads to Paris. Cristiano is an old dream of Al-Khelaifi and the Italians will try a barter that would satisfy everyone: exchange his token with those of Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean. Paratici himself recognized that the Argentine has been one of his objectives for years and last summer he already tried to regain the services of the Italian, who arrived in France on loan from Everton.

PSG was already considering keeping the striker, represented by Mino Raiola. With the agent, meanwhile, the Turinese are talking about the future of Donnarumma, whose renewal at Milan remains stagnant. The goalkeeper ends his contract on June 30 and would arrive as a free agent, but his desire to continue wearing rossonero complicates the plans.

It would be, for Juventus, a small revolution, only possible with the goodbye of the Portuguese, whose signing has not had the expected effects. With Ronaldo, Juve did not break the jinx in the Champions League and is also about to lose the scudetto after nine years of hegemony in Calcio.

The bianconeri with him have worsened, and that is something that, according to ‘La Repubblica’, Allegri had predicted before leaving. “Get rid of Ronaldo, he is blocking the growth of the club,” he would have told president Agnelli two years ago.. Now everyone is clear that separating would be the best, but it will not be an easy solution. Madrid still does not make a move and barter is an idea that will be discussed in the coming weeks. Cristiano and Juve, for now, must continue together another year. And who knows if it would be a happy ending.