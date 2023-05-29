Turin – The second branch of the Juventus process is unlocked for the case relating to the salary maneuver. On the one hand, the waiver of the appeal to the Guarantee College for the -10 sentence on the capital gains case, on the other, the unblocking of the impasse relating to the second strand. And it is precisely on this basis that Juventus and the federal prosecutors would have found an agreement for a plea deal that should definitively put an end to the tortured season that is about to end for the bianconeri.

The first clue is related to the advance of trial before the national federal court of the FIGC. No longer June 15th as initially agreed, but tomorrow. After all, the acceleration had been anticipated by Juventus Cfo Francesco Calvo himself, when yesterday before the match (later lost) against Milan he had hissed: «It’s now water under the bridge for us, it’s definitive», the Juventus manager’s words in reference to the sentence of -10 points. A sort of blitz that reveals the concrete possibility that the Juventus club could exit the second tranche of the sporting trial with a ‘light’ sanction just enough to avert the ‘risk’ of being able to qualify for the Europa League, which is now only 1 point away from Rome sixth at 60 points. Therefore, the knockout with Milan at home could have been decisive to unlock the negotiation, which otherwise, with a victory for Allegri’s team, would have seen the Lady still mathematically in the running for a place in the Champions League.

Tomorrow we will know more, when on the one hand the prosecutor of the FIGC Giuseppe Chinè and on the other hand, the Juventus legal staff will submit the possible agreement to the national federal court of the Football Federation, which could still be returned to the sender for a more reasonable penalty. At the moment, there is talk of a heavy fine and a few penalty points in the standings, which currently sees Juventus seventh at 59 points and 6 ahead of Turin.

On the basis of the agreement that should come out tomorrow from via Campania, we will therefore also understand the will of the federal judges, who by accepting a sanction of less than 6 points would in fact grant Juventus the possibility of at least playing the next conference league. It could therefore be the day that will put an end to the double trial affair that has monopolized the last few months of the black and white season.