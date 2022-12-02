Serious accusations, but no street lynching

The alleged crimes charged by Consob and the Public Prosecutor’s Office to the members of the BoD Juventusthey are serious. And the telephone conversations between the former sporting director, Paratici, and other figures on the affairs and capital gains of the transfer market are certainly not edifying.

But, as for all citizens, the charges against the former managers of the Turin club will have to be demonstrated, in the various judicial instances

It is a duty to control legality, which belongs to the magistrates, but they must be rejected i “Square lynchings” (Gravina, the President of the Football Federation, spoke about it, whose bodies evidently did not notice the irregularities) and the “gufate” of the anti-Juventus fans, who hope to a new Calciopoli. But Moggi, now, pontificates on the columns of “Libero”….

The former President said that the board’s resignation had been handed in, in mutual agreement with John Elkann, both convinced that “Juve is greater than any man who will lead it”.

And those who love sport cannot fail to hope that the sincere passion and support of millions of Italians, at home and abroad, will be respected for the oldest, most prestigious and most successful club in the beautiful country. And the memory of the lawyer and Dr. Umberto Agnelli.

