Juventus, the new president Ferrero speaks to the team: “Compact in the face of injustice”

An “injustice”. Thus the new president of Juventus Gianluca Ferrero and the new CEO Maurizio Scanavino defined the maxi-penalty of 15 points decided yesterday by the sports justice, during a meeting with the team at the Continassa stadium.

“We will defend the club in the appropriate venues and you on the pitch by scoring points. Today, more than ever, you represent millions of fans all over the world”, said the new management of the Juventus club during a speech that lasted about ten minutes, in which they invited the players to “be compact”, “in front of the ‘injustice’ and ‘everyone doing his own job’.

Previously it was coach Massimiliano Allegri who spoke at the press conference dedicated to tomorrow’s match against Atalanta. “It doesn’t change anything, if we win tomorrow we’ll go to seventh place and we’ll have to try to lap with 25 points,” said the coach. “The legal proceedings concern the club and it has been announced that an appeal will be made, We will think about the field and in the return we will try to climb the positions slowly”.

“Juventus is like a dragon with seven heads. He cuts one off and pops another. He never gives up. And the strength of him is in the environment,” said the Juventus captain, Leonardo Bonucci, in an Instagram post.