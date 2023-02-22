Juventus investigation, the Dybala case puts Roma in trouble

The investigation which engulfed the Juventus and brought to a maxi penalty of 15 points in the standings in the current championship of A league continues. Paul Dybalathe former striker of the bianconeri, now moved to Romewas questioned by the Finance Guard within the scope of salary maneuver. The Roman edition of Repubblica writes it, explaining how the footballer was listened to knowledgeable person on the facts for an hour and a half: they wanted to understand from Dybala some aspects that emerged during the “Prisma” investigation on Juventus accounts. The heart of the questions addressed to the Roma champion, accompanied yesterday by club lawyerswas about the period at Juventus and more specifically revolved around 3 million euros: a figure that the investigators want to understand if whether or not it was paid from black and white to Argentine playmaker and under what title.

Everything would be born – continues Repubblica – from one refunding request advanced by the boy’s lawyer to Juve in May, after the end of the renewal negotiations: Dybala would have been deluded to obtain it and asked for compensation, at the end of the exchange there would have arrived – we are in September 2022, when Paulo had already been in Rome for 2 months – a compensation proposal for pre-contractual liability from 3 million, that Juventus has included in the new financial statements as risk fund. The federal prosecutor’s office has already opened a file on the salary maneuver Dybala risks big. Why article 31 of the Sports Justice Code, prohibits clubs from agreeing or paying compensation in violation of federal regulations, but also prohibits soccer players to agree for receive. Penalty: one disqualification of duration not less than one month.

