Rome – The federal court ratified the plea deal: Juventus is sentenced to pay a fine of 718,000 euros and renounces all appeals. The position of former president Andrea Agnelli has been eliminated, as he did not want to sign the waiver of the appeal for capital gains and will therefore go to trial on 15 June. Thus ends the second strand, relating to salary maneuver, relationships with agents and partnerships with other clubs. The Juventus club, already penalized by 10 points, thus avoids slipping further in the standings and maintains, one matchday from the end of the championship, the certainty of obtaining a pass for Europe or the Conference League. It is true that the last word belongs to UEFA, which could in turn issue a sanction, however any exclusion at this point would be immediately discounted, avoiding aftermath in the next season: by regulation, in fact, Nyon’s decision would take place at the first qualification and so, if a new penalty had pushed Juventus back below seventh place, the season without Europe would have been postponed. So, however, everything remains limited in the current season, extremely tribulated, and there is immediately the possibility of planning the future aware of starting again on an equal footing with everyone.

“The Company, while reaffirming the correctness of its actions and the validity of its defensive arguments – reads the press release – has decided to access the application of sanctions upon request pursuant to art. 127 CGS in the terms indicated above in the best interest of the Company itself, its shareholders and all stakeholders (both belonging to the world of sport and not). In fact, the definition of all open FIGC sporting proceedings allows the Company to achieve a certain result, putting a fixed point and overcoming the state of tension and instability that would inevitably arise from the continuation of disputes with uncertain outcomes and times, also allowing management, the coach of the First Team and the players to concentrate on sports activities and in particular on the overall planning for next season (both with reference to sports activities and as regards business relations with sponsors, other commercial and financial counterparts )”.

The hearing, which began at 10.30 and closed around 13, took place yesterday morning in Rome, with the presence of the judges presided over by Carlo Sica, the federal prosecutor and the lawyers of Juventus Bellacosa, Sangiorgio and Tortorella.

“There is a moment for verification, assessment, judgments – explains the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina – , but there is also a moment to define and look to the future with greater serenity, the moment of planning, all in absolute compliance with the rules. Therefore, this last act is an act foreseen by our rules, by the Sporting Justice Code, which is desirable and shared. I think this is the most beautiful result for Italian football, for having found – we hope so – a moment of serenity”.