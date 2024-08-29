Federico Chiesa leaves Juventus, bitterness and remorse in the same reality that had acclaimed him upon his arrival in Turin as “the future of Italian football”

“Frederick Church is no longer at the centre of the Juventus village”, one might observe, paraphrasing Rudi Garcia’s notation, after having read the expensive transfer campaign of the Juventus and the sale, for 13 million euros, of the “son of art”, an outside player of the National.



They will be the performances of the footballers, hired by the black and white club and that of the national team striker in Liverpool to assign blame and credit in business.

It is unfortunate to have noted, on the part of the new Juventus managers, a lack of attention, to put it mildly, towards Churchone of the representatives of our football, when Italy is busy abroad. Of course, Italy is coming off a disappointing European Championship.

But it continues to be committed errors if the Serie A clubs make huge investments to bring top players, or aspiring ones, from other countries to their clubs. While, with excessive underestimation, sometimes also due to extra-footballing antipathies, they get rid of players, like Chiesa, perhaps not liked by some managers. Who, however, leaves bitterness and regrets in that same reality, which had acclaimed him, upon his arrival in Turin, as “the future of Italian football”.

