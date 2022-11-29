Turin – With the Board of Directors cleared, with the clamorous resignation of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, Juventus immediately turned the page. This morning Exor, the club’s majority shareholder, indicated in Gianluca Ferrero as new president ahead of the shareholders’ meeting on 18 January 2023. John Elkann’s trusted man, Ferrero was born in Turin in 1963 and is an accountant who holds various positions as well as being a legal advisor to the Court. “Dr. Ferrero has solid experience and the necessary technical skills – comments Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, in a note -, as well as a genuine passion for the Juventus club, which make him the most suitable person to hold the position . Exor will communicate the complete list of candidates for the renewal of the BoD within the terms of the law”.

The black and white revolution, with the resignation of the ten directors, continues unabated. Yesterday evening he was immediately nominated Maurizio Scanavino as general manager of Juventuswhile Maurizio Arrivabene maintains the position of pro tempore managing director and now there is the name of the new president. He is not a former footballer, but a technician who will have to help the club emerge unscathed from the investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office and from the findings made by Consob. Ferrero has been registered in the register of statutory auditors since 1995 and is chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Fincantieri, Lavazza, Biotronik Italia, Praxi, P. Fiduciaria, Gedi Gruppo Editoriale, Nuo and Lifenet. He also holds the position of Standing Auditor in Fenera Holding and is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca del Piemonte and member of the Board of Directors of Italia Independent Group and Pygar.

The stock starts badly on the Stock Exchange

Stock Juventus suffers on the Stock Exchange after the resignation of the board and the indication of Gianluca Ferrero as new president. After failing to sell at the start of the session, the Juventus share is now losing almost 7%.