Uefa: Chelsea collects 120 million from Champions 2021. Juventus over 80 million

The Chelseawinner of the Champions League, got almost 120 million euros from UEFA last season. Well there Juventus which has grossed over 80. Meanwhile, Ceferin, at the Congress of Vienna, buries the project Superalloy: “For me it ended once and for all or at least for the next 20 years. I don’t know what will happen next”. The final of the Champions League 2022-2023 will be played at the Ataturk stadium of Istanbulthe Puskas Arena in Budapest will be the venue for the final of theEuropa League, while the Conference League will be at the Eden Arena in Prague. The final of the Champions women 2023 will be played in Psv Stadion of Eindhoven.

On the occasion of the Congress of Viennathe Uefa announced the distribution of prizes to the clubs that took part in the 2020-21 European competitions. The team that has grossed the most is the Chelseawinner of the Champions League, with almost 120 million euros (119,779), just over Manchester City finalist (119,081) while a real Madrid And Psg, who had stopped in the semifinals, went about 110 million each. Among the Italian clubs the Juventus (82.897 million) ahead of Lazio (53.536 million), Atalanta (50.685 million) and Inter (49.303 million). In Europa League the winning team stands out, the Villarreal (33.1 million) ahead of theArsenal (29.8), among the Italians 24.073 million at Rome semifinalist, 16.316 million al Milan and 14.633 million al Naples.

Ceferin: “Super league? If we are united we are unbeatable”

First the pandemic, then the Superalloy, but in the end football came out the winner. The Congress from the Uefa to Vienna offers to Aleksander Ceferin the opportunity to claim once more, with pride, the successes achieved, first of all on the project carried out by 12 clubs and which today sees only Real, Barcelona and Juve still in dance. “We have been strong despite the adversities – she stressed – Together we found the solutions we needed. If we are united we are unbeatable and the club wins too”. Ceferin described the Super League’s failure as “a brazen attempt by a few oligarchs and aristocrats to launch a project that would trample all the values ​​of European football and society”. And if this attempt fell through, it was thanks to the great spirit of unity shown by federations, clubs, leagues, players, coaches, fans, commercial and television partners, IOC, political authorities of the European Union and governments in “opposing a plan arrogant and contemptuous, conceived by a few billionaires who do not conceive that, on the pitch as in life, you can lose against someone smaller than you “.

During his speech, Ceferin expressed his gratitude for the close ties he is forging with the European Club Association (“A peaceful period is expected for club football in the decade to come”), underlining how the format and the access list of Uefa club competitions 2024/25 is also the result of consultations with the European football community: “If the Uefa listen to most of the clubs, fans and coaches and eliminate once and for all the concept of qualifying for Uefa competitions based on the coefficients, it is football that wins. As a governing body with the duty and responsibility to defend the general interests, and not the interests of a minority, together with the ECA and the clubs we have decided to remain faithful to our principles of sporting merit and purpose rather than profit. ” The Uefa number one recalled the management of the pandemic, with the postponement of his competitions to favor the completion of the national ones, then modifying the various formats in record time and carrying out a new project such as the Conference League, “a competition that makes us live and breathe the football we love and evokes the 80s”. Football has benefited “because UEFA manages its finances so rigorously that it can reinvest more than 97% of its revenues in football and spend less than 3% on operating costs”.

