Rome (AFP)

Juventus lived a black evening by deducting 10 points from its score and losing humiliatingly to Empoli 1-4.

And Juventus received two severe blows within an hour and a half, the first by deducting 10 points from its balance, before its match against Empoli, after a hearing to review its previous penalty of “15 points”, due to fraud and illegal financial activity that was suspended on April 20, and the second by losing to the latter 1 -4.

Juventus wished to continue its revival and achieve the fourth successive victory, to reduce the difference to only two points from Milan, who finished in the last fourth place qualifying for the Champions League competition, but it suffered a sudden loss against Empoli, who had nothing to lose, after ensuring its survival in the first division.

The two strikes added to the disappointment of Juventus’ exit from the semi-finals of the European League competition, “Europa League”, at the hands of Seville last Thursday.

It is the first loss for Juventus in its last five matches (a draw and three consecutive victories), so its score stuck at 59 points in seventh place, compared to 42 points for Empoli fourteenth.

Juventus played the match in the absence of more than one main pillar, most notably Brazilian Danilo and Colombian Juan Cuadrado due to suspension, and captain Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia de Sciglio and Frenchman Paul Pogba due to injury.

The hosts surprised their guests with two early goals through Francesco Caputo (18 from the penalty spot) and Sebastiano Luberto (21).

Massimiliano Allegri pushed Federico Chiesa and Argentine Leandro Paredes at the beginning of the second half, in order to remedy the situation, but his task became more complicated by conceding the third goal through Caputo (48).

Allegri played with the cards of Argentine Angel Di Maria and Moise Kean (59).

Chiesa succeeded in narrowing the gap with a powerful shot from inside the area (85), but Roberto Piccoli, Caputo’s replacement, brought him back to his past by scoring the fourth goal with a shot from close range (90 + 3).