Barcelona (dpa)

Juventus’ disappointing season continued with a 1-1 draw with Nantes in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 play-off.

Juventus won one of their six matches in the Champions League, to enter the play-off round in the European League. In addition to deducting 15 points, due to violations related to the transfer deals that he concluded in the Italian League, his fans have had a bad season so far.

Within the framework of the same round, with the first leg of the qualifying round for the round of 16 in the European League Championship, a positive 2/2 draw imposed itself on the meeting between Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, and its guest, Manchester United, England.

The rest of the matches that took place resulted in Austrian Salzburg winning 1-0 at home to Italian Roma, and Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine over French Rennes 2-1, in a 0-0 draw between Ajax Amsterdam and Union Berlin, Germany.

Other meetings also resulted in a 3-0 victory for Spain’s Seville over its Dutch guest, Eindhoven, and France’s Monaco 3-2 for Bayer Leverkusen, while Sporting Lisbon tied 1-1 with its Danish guest Mittelland.

At the Allianz Stadium in the Italian city of Turin, a positive 1/1 draw overshadowed the Juventus and Nantes meeting.

Juventus took the lead through Dusan Vlahovic in the 13th minute, before Ludovic Plus equalized for Nantes in the 60th minute.

Seville took a giant step towards advancing to the next round, after its huge 3-0 victory over Eindhoven. Moroccan international star Youssef Al-Nesiri scored the first goal for the Spanish team in the 45th minute, while his teammates Lucas Ocampos and Nemanja Godel added the second and third goals in the 50th and 55th minutes, respectively.

Sporting Lisbon snatched a 1/1 draw with Mittelland, in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. The Danish team advanced with a surprise goal, carrying the signature of its Egyptian international star, Imam Ashour, in the 77th minute, but Sebastian Coates scored the equalizing goal for the landlords, in the fifth minute of calculated time instead of lost for the second half.

Monaco snatched a valuable 3-2 victory from its host Bayer Leverkusen, at the Bay Arena.

Monaco scored the lead goal by Lucas Hradecky, Leverkusen goalkeeper, by mistake, before the German team responded with two goals through Moussa Diaby and Florian Wertz in the 48th and 59th minutes, respectively. The French team turned the tables on its opponent, after its players Crepin Diata and Axel Desassi added the second and third goals for Monaco in the 74th and third minutes of lost time for the second half.

And in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, the same negative tie was imposed on Ajax Amsterdam’s meeting with its guest, Union Berlin, so that the pass to the next round depends on the outcome of the return match, which will take place in the German capital, Berlin, next Thursday.

Salzburg snatched a valuable 1-0 victory over its guest, Roma, to make the Austrian team a significant step towards advancing to the next round.

The only goal of the match came by Argentine Nicholas Capaldo in the 88th minute, giving Salzburg the advantage before the return match, which will take place next week at the Olympic Stadium in the Italian capital.

Shakhtar Donetsk achieved a valuable 2/1 victory over Rennes, so that the Ukrainian team has the best chances of advancing to the next round. Dmytro Kreskiv opened the scoring for Shakhtar in the 11th minute, before his colleague Artem Bondarenko scored the second goal in the 45th minute from a penalty kick, while Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi ensured Rennes’ only goal in the 59th minute.

The emerging teams from this round will meet in the round of 16 with the eight teams that topped their groups in the group stage of the continental competition.