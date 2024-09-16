The Juventus of Turin He made a double signing last transfer market by hiring the Brazilian Douglas Luiz, already his girlfriend, Alisha Lehmann, for the women’s team. The fashionable couple in England moved to Italy to continue their professional careers.

According to the criteria of

Despite living a love affair, the player who has 17 million followers on Instagram and more than 10 million on the platform TikTok He criticized the world of football for its astronomical wage differences.

Alisha complains about wage gaps

In an interview with the Sport Gazette, The Swiss woman spoke about the conversations she has with her boyfriend because he earns ‘100 times more’ even though they both do the same job at the same time. Juventus, and that she is more famous on social networks.

“Everyone would like to have the same salary. I often talk to Douglas “I’m at home about this and I tell him it’s not fair. We do the same job, but you get paid a hundred times more than me,” said the 25-year-old player.

The footballer called for more equality in salaries for women’s football, as her boyfriend currently earns 8.5 million euros per season, much more than what she earns at the Italian club.

Alisha Lehmann, James Rodríguez’s Everton player. Photo:Everton Share

“It’s something that affects me because I’m a woman. Obviously, there’s still a long way to go on the path we’re on because there may never be equal pay. There will have to be a very strong will to make a change in this direction,” said Lehmann.

And it was not just the salary issue, as in terms of market prices, the Brazilian player left Aston Villa for more than 45 million euros. Turin. Alishaa big star in women’s football, cost no more than 500,000 euros.

“If someone comes to me with jokes about women’s football, I always ask them ‘have you ever seen a match?’ Probably not, because when you see a match you realise how good and passionate we are. I don’t know why people still think like that, it’s 2024 and maybe some still live behind the mountains or the trees, I don’t know. I chose Juventus to win,” said the Swiss.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS