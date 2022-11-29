Juventus, giant Golden Tapir from Striscia to Agnelli, Nedved and Arrivabene

After the sensational farewell of the president Andrea Agnelliby the Vice President Pavel Nedvedof the ceo Maurice Arrivabene and of the whole bodthis evening Valerio Staffelli is in Turin to deliver to the outgoing management of the Juventus one last trophy: the Giant Golden Tapir from Strip the news.

The envoy, with Tapiron And Tapirs “classics” in tow, he goes outside the headquarters of the Juventus club, to the Stadium and the Continassa sports center, in search of managers and players.

Striscia la Notizia, giant Tapir at Juventus already after the Superlega flop

It’s not the first time that the Juventus receives the extra-large version of the coveted award of the satirical news of Anthony Ricci: in 2021, in fact, after the flop of the Super League strongly desired by Andrea Agnelli, Staffelli brought a Giant Golden Tapir outside the stadium.

