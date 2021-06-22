There Juventus has put online a very special version of its official logo, in which the traditional black and white is replaced by the colors of the rainbow: the flag rainbow is the symbol of the struggle for the LGBTQ + rights.

The same choice was made by Barcelona, with no coincidence. Just today Uefa denied Germany to display the colors of the rainbow on the Munich stadium, where tomorrow the match against Orban’s Hungary will be played, which has recently approved an obscurantist law.

A decision in favor of civil rights, but probably also linked to another battle, which has been underway for some time: Juventus and Barcelona they are two of the three most ardent supporters of the Superlega project (the other is the real Madrid) and therefore the “slap” to Uefa could also have a double meaning.