Juventus has “concealed the erosion of the share capital in two financial years” according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, “a circumstance which, beyond the value of the share, integrates a cause for dissolution”: in the precautionary measure requested by the investigators for the former manager sportsman of the Juventus club Fabio Paratici and the former president Andrea Agnelli – later rejected by the investigating judge – we read how the company “could not have operated” with the messy accounts of 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 and could not even have been listed in the bag. The two capital increases of 700 million are “insufficient”, according to the documents of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, cited by the Fatto Quotidiano. A note found during the searches of the club headquarters certifies that the attempt to restore the accounts with new liquidity injections had failed: “Sports area meeting 2.25.20 … Capital increase 300 already burned”.

And if that weren’t enough, there are the wiretaps between the CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and the financial director Stefano Bertola: “After the accounts of the servant we had to make, to be safe, a capital increase of 650 million, not 400 (…) to heal”. Bertola’s answer: “We definitely went overspending (…). That is, 700 million in two years we are asking Andrea and it is not enough”. In a report dated February 12, 2021, Bertola himself specified: “The goal for this season is not to have a negative net worth”. Given that it never appears to go below zero, not even in the latest modified balance sheet in view of the shareholders’ meeting on 27 December.