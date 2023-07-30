Matias Soulé, Juventus midfielder, could leave on loan to gain experience in one of the many clubs interested in him.

Matias Soulémidfielder of the Juventusmade statements to a fan after training for the tour black and white. Here are his words: “If I stay at Juventus? I don’t know”. An answer that leaves many doubts for the fans.

In fact, the Argentine’s future is still in doubt, given that rumors continue to circulate about various loan requests from Serie A teams. Considering also that the Juventus will be out of the cups next season, the space for Soulé could really be wiped out.

For these very reasons, the Old lady he could temporarily sell it, but a lot will depend on the offers and the teams interested in the jewels White black.

July 30, 2023 (change July 30, 2023 | 6:00 pm)

